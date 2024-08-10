Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.23. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

See Also

