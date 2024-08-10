PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lessened by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

