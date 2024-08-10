Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

MD stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $843.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.