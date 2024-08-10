Permian Resources’ (PR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Permian Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.14.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,609,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,303,604. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $18.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Permian Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

