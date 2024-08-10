Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $34.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,795,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,340,824. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of -475.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

