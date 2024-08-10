Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 103.83 ($1.33). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.37), with a volume of 655,161 shares traded.
Photo-Me International Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107. The stock has a market cap of £404.47 million and a PE ratio of 1,337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
About Photo-Me International
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Photo-Me International
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.