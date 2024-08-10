Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Photronics by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 155.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.63. 430,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,605. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.38. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

