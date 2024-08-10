Piper Sandler Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $225.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.21. The company had a trading volume of 801,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,592. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.38. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,207,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $184,713,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,017,000 after purchasing an additional 264,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

