Piper Sandler Raises Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $50.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maplebear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Maplebear Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CART traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. 2,855,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,516. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,486,213.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $306,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 391,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,983,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,486,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,388 shares of company stock worth $1,795,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $87,508,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $78,674,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,439 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,818,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

