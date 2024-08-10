Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $570.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.52.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $3.74 on Thursday, reaching $472.61. 600,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.09 and a 200-day moving average of $590.11. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,835,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

