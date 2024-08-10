Piper Sandler Trims Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price to $35.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRC. B. Riley raised shares of Ameresco to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. 316,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameresco by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.