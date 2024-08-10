Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,193. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $79.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The business had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

