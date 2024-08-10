PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MYPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 229,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,312. The firm has a market cap of $207.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.49 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.