Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 2.9% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 23,195,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 40,052,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $97,800,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $10,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 134.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,858 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $5,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 41.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

