Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Lowered to $1.50

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.75 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

PRCH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Get Porch Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRCH

Porch Group Stock Up 16.9 %

NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,444. Porch Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at $596,186.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,890,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,208 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.