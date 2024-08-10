Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Powerfleet in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Powerfleet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.69. Powerfleet has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

