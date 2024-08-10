Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-4.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-4.46 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PBH traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 274,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,556. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

