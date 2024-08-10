Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-4.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-4.46 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE PBH traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 274,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,556. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
