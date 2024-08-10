Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Prime Medicine stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 700,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,331. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $503.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 617,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 73,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

