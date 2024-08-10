ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $103.17

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and traded as high as $105.44. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $105.44, with a volume of 2,021 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.13.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares Ultra Health Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.