Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.23 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23, Briefing.com reports. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Prothena Price Performance

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. 568,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,330. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.21. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64.

Get Prothena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.