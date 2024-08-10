Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $14,301,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Public Storage by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.92.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.04. The company had a trading volume of 558,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

