Puma (ETR:PUM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.54

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €35.54 ($39.05) and last traded at €35.58 ($39.10), with a volume of 1186869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €36.96 ($40.62).

Puma Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is €44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

