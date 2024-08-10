Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Issued By Desjardins

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRX. TD Securities lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

HRX stock traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$31.25. 175,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$14.06 and a twelve month high of C$31.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.62.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$184.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.58 million. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 6.08%.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

