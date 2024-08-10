Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Boosted by William Blair

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.28. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.57 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $19.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $19.67 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $322.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.