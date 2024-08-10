Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Boosted by William Blair

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.28. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.57 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $19.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $19.67 EPS.
AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.
Amgen Price Performance
AMGN stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $322.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.91.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.