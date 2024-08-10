Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Airbnb, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

ABNB traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

