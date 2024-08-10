Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EHC. Barclays lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.72. 759,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $94.38.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,275 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 709,593 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 614.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,637,000 after purchasing an additional 464,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

