Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Martinrea International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.79.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$808.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$10.05 and a 52 week high of C$14.59.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis purchased 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,566.96. Insiders have acquired 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $116,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

