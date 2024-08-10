Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CDW Co. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CDW in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.73. 567,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average is $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CDW by 5.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in CDW by 3.0% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

