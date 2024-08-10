Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. Reduced by Noble Financial (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Noble Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumulus Media Price Performance

CMLS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.51. 14,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $25.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Further Reading

