Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Cut by Analyst

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Energy Fuels in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm cut Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

NYSE UUUU opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $713.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

