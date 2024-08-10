Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for PACCAR in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PACCAR has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

