Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Shares of RHP traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.13. 539,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $122.91.

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

