Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.68. 12,080,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,088,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 928,460 shares of company stock valued at $575,312,245. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

