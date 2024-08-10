Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $140.00 at UBS Group

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QLYS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.92.

Get Qualys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,919. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $121.64 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Qualys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,607,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.