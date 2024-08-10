QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 2.8%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.82. 1,288,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,420,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,595. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 880.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 316,361 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

