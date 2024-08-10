QUASA Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $163,970.18 and approximately $4,129.51 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,686.70 or 0.96744854 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007553 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198525 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,423.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.