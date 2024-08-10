QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $162,286.38 and approximately $2,633.68 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,889.68 or 0.96484600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007499 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00197459 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,129.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.