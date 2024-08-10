QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0020

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $163,624.21 and approximately $3,132.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,894.84 or 0.96502382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008034 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00197459 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,129.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars.

