Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) CEO Buys $38,500.00 in Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,809.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RPID remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 204,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,674. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 204.22%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

