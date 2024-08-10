Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 13,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,013 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 8.36% of Reading International worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

