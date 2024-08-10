Realty Income (NYSE:O) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on O. UBS Group increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.57.

O stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,474. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Realty Income by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 28,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 115,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $2,115,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $3,801,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 71.0% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

