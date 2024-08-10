Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.13

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $2.12. Recon Technology shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 58,513 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

