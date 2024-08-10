Register Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,221,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,096,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 182,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,672 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,153.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 132,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,263,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 424,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

