Register Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Down 1.1 %

KVUE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,636,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,304,982. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.