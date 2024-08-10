Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

THS stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 0.24.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

