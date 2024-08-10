Research Analysts Set Expectations for Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $172.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $373.72 million, a P/E ratio of 77.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.85%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

