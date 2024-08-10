Research Analysts Set Expectations for Olaplex Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Olaplex in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.39.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of Olaplex stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Olaplex has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 10.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,501,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Olaplex by 41.4% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 34.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 39,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 942,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 212,129 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

