Research Analysts Set Expectations for Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE PLNT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.04. 2,469,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,920. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $79.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Planet Fitness

In related news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

