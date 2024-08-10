Reviewing Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) and Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kingsoft Cloud and Airship AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 1 4 0 2.80 Airship AI 0 0 1 1 3.50

Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus price target of $4.55, indicating a potential upside of 87.24%. Airship AI has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 295.39%. Given Airship AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Airship AI is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

13.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Airship AI shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Airship AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airship AI has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Airship AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $6.96 billion 0.09 -$306.53 million ($1.13) -2.15 Airship AI $19.94 million 3.53 $16.37 million N/A N/A

Airship AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Airship AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -27.62% -25.61% -12.55% Airship AI N/A -67.25% 107.17%

Summary

Airship AI beats Kingsoft Cloud on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions. It offers research and development services, as well as enterprise digital solutions and related services. The company also provides public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including video, e-commerce, intelligent mobility, artificial intelligence, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial services, public service, and healthcare businesses. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. in March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

