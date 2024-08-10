Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Lowered to $54.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RVMD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.90. 855,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,566. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,309,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,309,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,637,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,662,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $1,108,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,789,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,137,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,154,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

